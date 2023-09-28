Former Massachusetts funeral home is listed for sale: 'Probably haunted'

A former funeral home in Massachusetts has hit the market, but buyers are being warned that the property is "probably haunted."

The Turgeon Funeral Home, built in 1850, is located in downtown Millbury, Fox 5 New York reported.

The home was built for a single family, but it has been run as a funeral home since 1948.

The dwelling has been listed for $769,000, said Fox 5.

"If you're a homeowner looking for a home with extraordinary presence and space, this could easily be converted back to a single family home," the real estate listing states.

It continues, "If you're looking for a uniquely different home with plenty of space — this is not to be missed."

The "beautifully impressive" property is 5,188 square feet.

It has three bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The first floor is made up of multiple large rooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

The second floor showcases all three bedrooms, one full and two half bathrooms, two kitchens and other living spaces.

The property easily could be converted back into a single family home, the listing also indicated, since it features "cozy sunlit porches" and "washer/dryer hookups."

The home has a three-car garage, exterior shed and a full basement.

Realtor Erika Kristla Eucker reportedly hung up a sign on the property that reads, "Probably Haunted," according to Fox 5.

"It's been standing for many years and certainly has some history to go with it," Eucker commented, as Fox 5 reported.