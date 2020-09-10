Travelers are heading to these US destinations this fall

Americans are getting more comfortable with domestic travel during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly to places like Florida and Arizona.

Continue Reading Below

Beach-bound travelers have their sights set on Key Largo and Key West, the most popular hotel bookings for fall, according to TripAdvisor’s Fall Travel Index.

The Travel review website analyzed data from trips booked between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30 this year and found that 65% of travelers are planning a vacation this fall with 79% getting out of town this month.

Outside of Florida, getaways like Atlantic City, N.J; Myrtle Beach, S.C; Sedona and Scottsdale, Ariz.; San Diego, Calif.; and Savannah, Ga., made the Top 10 list for where most consumers are booking autumn trips.

The data also found that that 55% of travelers this fall are looking for short distanced getaways between two and five nights and 36% are booking one-night stays.

FLORIDA SEES NEARLY 1,000 PEOPLE MOVE THERE DAILY AS HIGH-TAX RESIDENTS SEEK SHELTER: REPORT

While the Sunshine State was a hot spot for the spread of COVID-19, more people are looking into more permanent vacations in the area. Nearly a thousand people are moving to Florida daily as Americans in high-tax states seek out more affordable options during the pandemic.

NEW YORK EXODUS ACCELERATES AS SOME RESIDENTS HEAD SOUTH

Home sales have doubled in some parts of the state with 950 new residents settling in per day, according to a New York Times report citing data from the International Sales Group's summer 2020 Miami Report and an August report from Douglas Elliman.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS