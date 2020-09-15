Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Auto

Carmaker McLaren selling its futuristic $250 million headquarters to raise cash

Norman Foster-designed facility has been used as a filming location

close
The McLaren F1 could fetch $21 million to $23 million at an auction on Aug. 15.video

Meet the McLaren F1

The McLaren F1 could fetch $21 million to $23 million at an auction on Aug. 15.

It’s a supercar headquarters fit for a superhero.

Continue Reading Below

Carmaker and racing team McLaren is looking to sell its futuristic Woking, U.K., technology and manufacturing center for $250 million in an effort to raise cash after suffering a $235 million operating loss through the first half of 2020.

Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sky News reports that the move comes after the government rejected a $195 million loan request.

McLaren isn’t planning to leave the facility, but has hired property agent Colliers to market it in a sale-leaseback deal.

FOX NEWS AUTOS TEST DRIVE: MCLAREN 570S

The Norman Foster-designed facility first opened in 2004 and has an artificial lake that stores the water used to cool the facility in an ecologically-friendly manner.

The striking main building's design has been featured in various forms in film and television productions, including the SciFi HBO comedy “Avenue 5” and “Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw,” in which Jason Statham's character drove a McLaren 720S.

The privately-owned McLaren employs nearly 4,000 people and sold 4,662 cars in 2019 at prices ranging from around $200,000 to over $1 million, but is estimating 1,700 deliveries for 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP