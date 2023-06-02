Ford trucks helped drive sales up 10.7% in May as EVs slip

Ford and Lincoln's May sales were up 10.7% compared to last year as supply of many key models continues to improve.

The automaker delivered 170,933 vehicles, including 164,430 Fords, making it the best-selling brand, while Lincoln deliveries dropped by 14.4% to just 6,503 vehicles.

A total of 70,566 F-Series trucks were delivered during the month, which was an increase of 42.7% and the most since December 2022.

Other strong-selling models included the Maverick compact pickup (+14.4%), Escape compact SUV (+31.1%), Transit van (+35.1) and Expedition full-size SUV (+52.7%)

Deliveries of the electric Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lighting were down by a combined 13.0% due to some production downtime caused by updates at their factories that will significantly increase output later this year.

Ford is working to boost Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning production to annual rates of 210,000 and 150,000 units by the end of 2023.

Despite the down month, delivers of the electric models are up 6.4% so far this year.

According to Automotive News, the five other major automakers reporting May sales saw a combined 25.6% increase in May, with Mazda (+117.2), Honda (+58.2) and Subaru (+28.2) leading the way.

General Motors, Stellantis and several other brands have switched to a quarterly reporting schedule.