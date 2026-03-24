Ford recalls more than 254,000 SUVs due to software issues

Ford Motor is recalling 254,640 SUVs in the U.S. due to a software defect that can disable rearview cameras and key driver-assistance safety features, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The issue stems from an unexpected reset of the vehicle’s image processing software, which may cause the rearview camera image to fail and disable advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) such as pre-collision assist, lane-keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring.

Regulators warn that the loss of these systems can reduce a driver’s ability to detect hazards, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall affects certain 2022–2025 Lincoln Navigator, 2024–2025 Lincoln Nautilus, 2025 Lincoln Aviator and 2025 Ford Explorer vehicles.

FORD IN DEEP WATER AFTER SWEEPING RECALLS HIT EVERY MODEL SINCE 2020 – WITH ONE EXCEPTION

According to NHTSA filings, the problem is linked to the Image Processing Module A (IPMA), which can become overloaded when tracking a high volume of moving objects – such as in dense urban traffic – triggering a system reset. In some cases, repeated resets over multiple ignition cycles can lead to a persistent loss of functionality.

Drivers may see warning messages such as "Front Camera Fault," "Pre-Collision Assist Not Available" or "Lane-Keeping System Off" when the issue occurs, and blind-spot indicators may also illuminate.

Ford said it is not aware of any crashes, injuries or fires related to the defect.

The automaker plans to fix the issue through a software update to the IPMA system, which will be provided either through over-the-air (OTA) updates or at dealerships free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed beginning March 30, 2026, and affected vehicle identification numbers will be searchable on NHTSA’s website starting March 25.

The recall highlights the auto industry’s growing reliance on software to power core vehicle safety systems, as well as the challenges that can arise when those systems fail or behave unpredictably in real-world driving conditions.

Advanced driver-assistance features have become increasingly common across new vehicles, with regulators requiring certain technologies – such as rearview cameras – in all new cars sold in the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Consumers can check whether their vehicle is included in the recall by visiting NHTSA's website or contacting Ford customer service.