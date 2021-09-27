Ford recalling over 17,000 electric Mustang Mach-Es in US because windshields might detach

Ford is initiating a recall of most of the electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs it has sold in the United States since it went on sale late last year due to a manufacturing defect that could allow their windshields to detach in a crash.

Up to 17,692 vehicles built from Feb. 24, 2020, to June 18, 2021, are affected by the issue. The root cause has not yet been determined, but a Ford spokesman told FOX Business that a solution has been implemented at the factory for current production.

Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the problem. It was alerted to it by a "report of poor windshield urethane adhesion noted during a cracked windshield replacement," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report on the recall said. The automaker will replace the windshields on all of the vehicles, along with their panoramic glass sunroofs which used the same adhesive process.

Owners will begin being notified on Oct. 27 and the repairs will be conducted free of charge under warranty. Owners are advised that water leaks and increased wind noise are indicators of possible windshield separation.

The Mach-E was the fourth best-selling electric vehicle in the U.S. through the first half of 2021, behind the Chevrolet Bolt, Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y, according to The Newswheel.

The Detroit Free Press reported that the recall extends to a total of 38,714 of the Mexican-made Mach-Es that were sold globally.