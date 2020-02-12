Expand / Collapse search
Ford recalls 240,000 vehicles over suspension problem

Recall covers 2013 to 2018 model-year cars

Associated Press
FOX Business’ Jeff Flock on the Ford Mustang Mach E electric SUV unveiled at the Los Angeles auto show. He also asks Ford CEO Jim Hackett about the all-electric Mustang SUV.video

Ford CEO: Making a big commitment to electrification in US

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford is recalling over 240,000 SUVs and cars worldwide because a suspension part can fracture and increase the risk of a crash.

The recall covers the Ford Flex, Taurus police car, Taurus SHO and Lincoln MKT from the 2013 through 2018 model years. Most of the recalled vehicles are in North America.

Ford says if the suspension moves a lot on the vehicles, the rear toe links can fracture. Toe links help keep the rear suspension stable and the tires on the pavement.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
FFORD MOTOR COMPANY8.24+0.14+1.73%

FORD'S 2021 MUSTANG MACH-E SELLS OUT WELL AHEAD OF RELEASE

The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem in this batch of recalled vehicles.

Dealers will replace toe links on both sides with new ones that are stronger. Owners will be notified starting March 2.

