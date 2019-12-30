Ford’s 2021 Mustang Mach-E is sells out months ahead of release

Ford’s 2021 Mustang Mach-E has sold out months before its tires hit the road.

In a statement, Ford, which brought in $160 billion in U.S. revenue in 2018, said that reservations for the first edition of the electric crossover are already full.

The upcoming car, which has a suggested retail price of $44,000, will be available in either rear- or all-wheel drive, has more than 300 horsepower and clocks a targeted Environmental Protection Agency-estimated fuel-economy range of up to 300 miles, according to Kelley Blue Book.

Ford announced that carbonized gray is the most popular color for the \model and that more than 80 percent of U.S. customers reserved with an extended range battery. Most buyers opted for all-wheel drive and more than a quarter are located in California.

While Ford has not revealed how many vehicles were ordered, Kelly Blue Book reported Mach-E production will be capped at four digits, meaning no more than 9,999 have been sold.

Ford’s stock is up 20 percent on the year.

