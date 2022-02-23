Expand / Collapse search
Product Recalls

Ford recalling over 330,000 Mustangs to fix rearview camera wiring issue

Ford is aware of 2 reports of minor crashes, but no reports of injury related to this condition

Ford is recalling more than 330,000 select 2015-2017 model year Mustang vehicles due to blank or distorted rearview camera images caused by loose or damaged wiring.

TESLA SNUBBED AS CONSUMER REPORTS SELECTS FORD MUSTANG MACH-E AS TOP EV PICK FOR 2022

According to documents posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website, the defect is the result of a "damaged decklid harness and/or an insufficiently soldered header connector internal to the camera," which can lead to a loss of electrical conductivity.

Ford is issuing a recall of over 330,000 select 2015-2017 Mustang vehicles due to blank or distorted rearview camera images caused by loose or damaged wiring. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) (AP Newsroom)

"A rearview camera that intermittently displays a blank or distorted image can reduce the driver’s view of what is behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash," the automaker warned.

Ford is aware of two reports of minor crashes but no reports of injury related to this condition. 

In order to remedy the situation, dealers will inspect and repair the vehicles' decklid wiring harness and replace the rearview camera, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters outlining the safety risk are expected to be mailed on March 7. A second letter will be sent once the remedy is available. 