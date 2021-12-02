Expand / Collapse search
Ford November sales up 5.9% from last year

Ford is only automaker to report increase for month of November

Ford reported a 5.9% year-over-year increase in November sales on Thursday, with its SUVs setting an all-time record for the month.

It was the only major automaker still posting monthly sales figures that didn't report a decline, with Toyota, Honda, Hyundai-Kia and Subaru among those seeing a drop during the period.

Ford said it sold 60,418 F-Series trucks to bring its year-to-date total to 663,508, which is down 7% from last year, but far enough ahead of its closest rival for it to predict it will be the best-selling truck line for the 45th year running when full-year results are posted.

Retail sales were up 4.5% in November on the back of a 25.6% increase in SUV deliveries, including over 8,200 of the new Bronco, which had its best month yet.

Ford also delivered 3,088 electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs in the U.S. and noted that it has produced 58,278 for global sales so far this year.