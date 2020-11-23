Expand / Collapse search
Ford NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan delivered over 1.5 tons of donated turkeys in an F-150

The figure is the max payload rating of the F-150's capability

Race car drivers are always on brand.

Up-and-coming Ford NASCAR star Hailie Deegan helped deliver 3,325 pounds of turkeys to Detroit-area food banks in a 2021 Ford F-150 last week.

Deegan brought the birds to the Ford Resource and Engagement Center and Gleaner’s Community Food Bank, who will distribute them to over 250 food-insecure families in and around the Motor City.

The figure is significant, as it is the max payload rating for the all-new 2021 F-150 when equipped with its 5.0-liter V8 engine option.

FOX NEWS AUTOS TEST: 2021 FORD F-150 POWERBOOST HYBRID

Deegan, 19, will be competing full-time in the Camping World Truck Series in 2021 behind the wheel of a DGR-Crosley Racing Ford F-150.

Deegan competed in one truck series race in 2020, finishing 16th at Kansas Speedway. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Deegan finished third for the team in the NASCAR-sanctioned 2020 ARCA Menards Series in a Ford Fusion stock car.

