Ford NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan delivered over 1.5 tons of donated turkeys in an F-150

Race car drivers are always on brand.

Up-and-coming Ford NASCAR star Hailie Deegan helped deliver 3,325 pounds of turkeys to Detroit-area food banks in a 2021 Ford F-150 last week.

Deegan brought the birds to the Ford Resource and Engagement Center and Gleaner’s Community Food Bank, who will distribute them to over 250 food-insecure families in and around the Motor City.

The figure is significant, as it is the max payload rating for the all-new 2021 F-150 when equipped with its 5.0-liter V8 engine option.

Deegan, 19, will be competing full-time in the Camping World Truck Series in 2021 behind the wheel of a DGR-Crosley Racing Ford F-150.

Deegan finished third for the team in the NASCAR-sanctioned 2020 ARCA Menards Series in a Ford Fusion stock car.

