Ford CEO Jim Farley wins vintage car race
And of course his car had a Ford engine
Ford’s new CEO is already a winner … on the track.
Jim Farley placed first in class at the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association Atlanta Grand Prix on Sunday in his 1978 Ford-Cosworth-powered Lola T298.
Farley, who took over the top job at Ford on Oct. 1, also set the fastest lap in the 70-minute enduro ahead of 12 cars in the under-2.0-liter group.
“I’m honored to be here representing my race team RM Motorsports from Novi, Michigan who gave me a great car, and Ford,” Farley told RACER. “It was fun passing all those Ferraris and Porsches.”
Farley is an avid amateur vintage racer who also owns and competes in a 1965 Ford GT40, similar to the ones the automaker used to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 1960s, as chronicled in the film “Ford v Ferrari.”
Despite the potential risks to its top executive, the automaker has granted Farley permission to continue his hobby, which he says attributes to his well-being.
“Properly tuned, my 1965 GT40 goes over 200 miles per hour. When I get out of the car after a long hard race, you feel so calm and relaxed. It’s my yoga,” Farley told the Detroit Free Press.