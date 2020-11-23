Ford CEO Jim Farley wins vintage car race

Ford’s new CEO is already a winner … on the track.

Continue Reading Below

Jim Farley placed first in class at the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association Atlanta Grand Prix on Sunday in his 1978 Ford-Cosworth-powered Lola T298.

Farley, who took over the top job at Ford on Oct. 1, also set the fastest lap in the 70-minute enduro ahead of 12 cars in the under-2.0-liter group.

“I’m honored to be here representing my race team RM Motorsports from Novi, Michigan who gave me a great car, and Ford,” Farley told RACER. “It was fun passing all those Ferraris and Porsches.”

HERE'S WHAT FORD EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN BILL FORD THINKS OF JIM FARLEY

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR COMPANY 8.74 -0.08 -0.91%

Farley is an avid amateur vintage racer who also owns and competes in a 1965 Ford GT40, similar to the ones the automaker used to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 1960s, as chronicled in the film “Ford v Ferrari.”

Despite the potential risks to its top executive, the automaker has granted Farley permission to continue his hobby, which he says attributes to his well-being.

“Properly tuned, my 1965 GT40 goes over 200 miles per hour. When I get out of the car after a long hard race, you feel so calm and relaxed. It’s my yoga,” Farley told the Detroit Free Press.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE