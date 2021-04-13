Ford Mustang is the world's best-selling 'sports car' again

The Ford Mustang was the world's best-selling "sports car" in 2020, marking the second consecutive year it claimed the title, the automaker announced Tuesday.

The assertion was based on data provided by IHS Markit, which would not reveal what other cars were included in the tally to Fox Business.

Ford also did not respond to a request for comment on its competition, but also noted that the Mustang has been the best-selling "sports coupe" for the past six years.

An IHS Markit spokeswoman said that "coupe" is a subset of its sports car segment that "has 2 or 3 doors, but in exceptional cases may also have 4 or 5."

What is clear is that Ford sold 80,577 Mustangs around the world last year, which was down from 102,090 in 2019 but represented a sports coupe market share increase from 14.8% to 15.1%.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Mustang was also the best-selling two-door American sports car in the U.S. at 61,090 units, followed by the Dodge Challenger (52,955), Chevrolet Camaro (29,775) and Chevrolet Corvette at (21,626).