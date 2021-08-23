Ford Maverick gaining traction, has 100,000 reservations ahead of fall release

Reservations for the upcoming 2022 Ford Maverick continue to climb well before the compact pickup truck even hits dealership lots.

Ford has already received 100,000 non-binding reservations for the Maverick, which is slated to hit car lots this October, the company confirmed to FOX Business.

"The Maverick reservations have really exceeded our expectations," Ford truck marketing manager Todd Ecker said in a statement to FOX Business. "This is the initial step with reservations, but we think it's a good sign on initial customer interest in this all-new truck."

Potential buyers don't need to make a deposit to reserve the Maverick, which is a customizable four-door pickup capable of going 500 miles on a single tank of gas. Its starting price is just under $20,000.

Ford says it is the "first standard full-hybrid pickup in America and the most fuel-efficient truck on the market with a targeted EPA-estimated rating of 40 mpg in the city."

Ford CEO Jim Farley even praised the upcoming vehicle on Twitter Saturday, saying in part that "customers are going to love it once they see all the ways it can be customized to work in different situations."

Earlier this month, Ford reported that the Maverick had approximately 80,000 reservations, with the largest number coming from California.

The high interest in the truck comes just after the Dearborn, Michigan, company reported a second-quarter profit even as the global shortage of semiconductor chips continues to upend the industry.