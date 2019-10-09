Expand / Collapse search
Ford dealership gives Bible, flag, AR-15 voucher to buyers

By Angelica StabileFox Business
FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti discusses how a South Carolina Ford dealership is carrying out their 'God, guns and America' promotion.video

A South Carolina Ford dealership launched a "God, Guns and America" promotion in an attempt to boost sales and business. For the months of October and November, Carolina Ford in Honea Path, South Carolina will be celebrating the patriotic mantra.

Upon making a purchase, every customer will be gifted a free Bible, American flag and a $400 voucher for a Smith & Wesson AR-15-style rifle. If the consumer chooses not to accept the voucher to purchase a gun, the amount of money will be deducted from the price of their new vehicle.

The small-town dealership conceived the idea after discussing what appeals most to the demographics of the area, which makes up a large hunting community.

FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti said Wednesday on "Mornings with Maria" that the dealership's general manager's comments on gun control and the Second Amendment stirred up debate on social media. She said the dealership exec believes in gun control, but absolutely supports the Second Amendment.

"Can't wait for the lawsuits when your company is held liable for a shooting," one Facebook user wrote.

Meanwhile, others expressed their support for the promotion.

"God Bless America!! Good for you, too bad I don't live closer," another person wrote on Facebook.

Regardless of the dispute, dealership sales are up and some consumers have traveled as far as two hours just to make their purchase at Carolina Ford, Simonetti said.