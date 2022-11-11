Expand / Collapse search
Ford, GM, Hyundai named 'Best for Vets'

Military Times lists companies that support veteran employment

Former U.S. Army special attack helicopter pilot Tim Best describes helping corporate companies create and strengthen their veteran recruiting programs. video

Military job fair looks to help veterans find new careers

Former U.S. Army special attack helicopter pilot Tim Best describes helping corporate companies create and strengthen their veteran recruiting programs.

Three major automakers have made the Military Times ‘Best for Vets’ list for 2022.

The ranking scores companies on their performance recruiting and supporting veteran employees.

Ford, GM and Hyundai were among the 175 companies to make the list, for which participation is voluntary.

Eighteenth-ranked General Motors was also first manufacturing companies, while Ford was 55th and third.

hyundai

Hyundai is the title sponsor for Miami's Memorial Day Weekend Air & Sea Show. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Hyundai Motor America listed at 157th overall and first in: Automotive - Motor Vehicle - Parts.

Other automotive companies on the list included Carmax and AutoZone at 127th and 135th, which ranked them fifth and sixth among retailers.

ford

Ford employs approximately 6,000 veterans. (Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ford CEO Jim Farley tweeted, "Vets bring unique skills to the workplace & we’re fortunate to have them on our team. To all veterans, thank you for your service to our country!"

Ford employees approximately 6,000 veterans in the U.S.

Military Times reported that many companies with strong veteran outreach programs were better able to navigate the current tight labor market thanks to their existing recruitment networks.

gm defense stephen dumont

GM Defense President Stephen duMont was an aviation officer and attack helicopter pilot in the U.S. Army. (GM Defense)

"With the talent wars so strong, we’ve needed to find other good avenues for recruiting folks," said Patrick Krug, veterans community network lead at top ranked Bristol Myers Squibb told the outlet. "And guess what? We already have that with our veterans pipeline."

"They have great transferable skills, plus they bring additional skills of leadership, flexibility, dedication and all the other intangibles that veterans bring. So in 2021 and 2022, we’re up almost 400% in veteran hiring, versus 2020 and earlier years," Krug said.