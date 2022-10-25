Military veterans benefit from BBQ sauce: Sailor Jerry gives 100% of profits to support America’s heroes

America’s heroes are honored every Veterans Day and in many other ways.

Now, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum has launched a new initiative that will directly benefit military veterans ahead of Veterans Day this year.

The brand announced the official release of Sailor Jerry Ironsides BBQ Sauce, created in partnership with Texas-based, veteran-owned BBQ business Grill Your Ass Off.

The company told FOX Business that 100% of the proceeds from each bottle will go toward supporting America’s vets.

Here's how: The veteran-owned Grill Your Ass Off will receive half the profits, while the remaining 50% will go to the Independence Fund.

It's a nonprofit committed to restoring the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual independence of military veterans.

The Independence Fund donation will support Operation Resiliency, a program that reunites veterans — often through retreats — who served together.

Yet these efforts to give back to America’s warriors aren’t a first for the brand.

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum was created originally to honor Norman "Sailor Jerry" Collins.

He was a Navy veteran who was known for tattooing soldiers and sailors in WWII-era Honolulu.

There, Collins established his legendary tattoo parlor and was deemed the "undisputed father of American old-school tattooing," according to the company.

Since its beginnings, Sailor Jerry has upheld its legacy of support for the military, donating more than $1 million to the USO and other military organizations.

"Supporting our military and veterans has been a core value of ours from the start," Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum brand manager Mary-Jade Hynes said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"We are thrilled to have collaborated with U.S. Army veteran Jason Murff and his team at Grill Your Ass Off to create Sailor Jerry Ironsides BBQ Sauce."

Murff, the CEO of Grill Your Ass Off, shared his excitement for the partnership in an additional statement.

"When we first got the call from Sailor Jerry, we genuinely thought we were being pranked!" he said.

"My team and I are huge fans of the brand, so when they approached us to collaborate on Sailor Jerry Ironsides BBQ Sauce it was a no-brainer."

"As a veteran-owned business, we’ve built a give-back element into our model where each product we sell proudly supports a non-profit veteran organization — and with the support of Sailor Jerry, we’re able to give back more than ever from the sales of this product."

The BBQ sauce incorporates Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum to infuse the "bold character" of the 92-proof spirit, the brand described.

"The result is a smooth and smoky tomato-based sauce that brings the signature Sailor Jerry spice blend to the forefront, finishing with a kick of sweet heat."

Sailor Jerry Ironsides BBQ Sauce retails for $12.99.

It is available at GrillYourAssOff.com and the Sailor Jerry online store at sailorjerry.com.