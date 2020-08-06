Expand / Collapse search
Ford Fusion production ends to make room for Bronco Sport

Mustang is the only car left in Ford's lineup

Ford unveils new Broncos

Fox News Automotive Editor Gary Gastelu speaks to Ford COO Jim Farley about what the Ford Bronco means to him, how it compares to the Jeep Wrangler, its driveability, how many he anticipates selling, who the customers are and its connotation with the O.J. Simpson chase in the 1990s.

The Ford Fusion has fizzled out.

The last of the midsize sedans rolled off the assembly line at Ford’s Hermosillo, Mexico, plant on July 31, capping the end of a model run that began in 2006 when it replaced the Taurus in the automaker’s lineup.

The 2020 Ford Fusion carries forward sleek, modern styling with, hybrid and plug-in hybrid capability and available new tech features to improve convenience and connectivity.

Ford Authority first reported the event, which wasn’t announced with any fanfare by Ford. The end of Fusion production completes a move announced in 2018 to eliminate all of the car models in Ford's U.S. lineup, except for the Mustang coupe, in favor of utilities and SUVs.

U.S. Fusion sales peaked at 306,860 in 2014 when it was Ford’s second-best seller behind the F-Series, but it dropped to 166,045 last year.

During a conference call Tuesday, Ford CEO Jim Hackett said Jim Farley, who will succeed him in the position on Oct. 1, worked closely with him on the “quite controversial” decision to get out of sedans.

FORD'S NEXT CEO JIM FARLEY IS A "CAR GUY THROUGH AND THROUGH"

The factory, which Hackett said was unprofitable, will soon begin production of the $28,155 Bronco Sport compact crossover. The Bronco Sport provides more passenger and cargo space on a smaller footprint than the Fusion, which has a base price of $25,010. It will be joined at the facility by the next-generation Ford Transit Connect minivan and, reportedly, a “white space” model that is rumored to be a compact pickup.

PHOTOS: MYSTERY VEHICLE MAY BE SECRET FORD MAVERICK COMPACT PICKUP

A Ford spokesman confirmed to Fox News Autos that the final Fusion will be sold rather than preserved by the company.

