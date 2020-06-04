Ford extends work from home until September for most salaried employees

Ford will extend its work from home policy for the majority of its salaried employees until at least the beginning of September to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The health and safety of our workforce continues to be our first priority," a Ford spokesperson told FOX Business. "This timing allows us to continue prioritizing safety actions such as sufficient PPE for all of our place dependent workforce who have already returned, as well as the proper supply for those who would be returning later this summer, while also continuing the modifications to all of our facilities to ensure the proper social distancing protocols are in place."

The company noted that since May, more than 100,000 employees around the world have returned to the workplace in "plants, testing locations, and other types of work that require being at a Ford facility."

The automaker announced in its first quarter earnings report back in April that the pandemic has resulted in a $2 billion loss for the company.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR COMPANY 6.57 +0.38 +6.14%

Ford stock closed at $6.57 per share at the end of Thursday's trading session, up more than 6 percent.

