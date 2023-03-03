Ford is cranking up production of some top models

Ford announced Friday that it is increasing production of several model lines, including the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The automaker in January made several price cuts for the electric SUV that had been enabled by "streamlined costs," and it is increasing the run rate of the Mexican plant that builds it, from 150,000 units annually to 210,000.

Another factory in the country that builds the Bronco Sport SUV and Maverick pickup is ramping up its production rate by 80,000 units.

The Hermosillo facility last year produced a combined 225,522 of the vehicles, which are built on a common platform, for global sale.

FORD VS. GM: A TALE OF TWO AUTOMAKERS

The Maverick is the lowest priced vehicle Ford sells in the U.S., with a starting price of $24,190.

Ford struggled with supply chain shortages in 2022 and lost 100,000 units of production in just the fourth quarter alone, due to parts availability.

"We have had a strong start to 2023, and we are moving to fast-track quality production," said Kumar Galhotra, president, Ford Blue, the company's division that oversees internal combustion engine and hybrid vehicles.

"Increasing production benefits both our customers and our business."

Ford is also adding a third shift at it's Kansas City assembly plant to build Transit and E-Transit vans.

FORD APPLIES FOR PATENT TO ALLOW CARS TO SELF-REPOSSESS

This week, the U.S. Postal Service announced that it will be purchasing 9,250 E-Transits for its fleet later this year.

Ford is also "studying ways to boost output" at the Dearborn, Michgian, factory that builds its top-selling F-150 pickup due to "continued strong demand."

The factory also manufactures the electric F-150 Lighting, which had its assembly line idled in mid-February due to an issue with its battery pack.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ford on Thursday said the problem has been solved, and it is scheduled to resume production on March 13.