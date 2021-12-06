Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Ford

Ford Bronco Sport, Escape recalled for brake issue

Vehicles take too long to stop if braking booster fails

close
Ford CEO Jim Farley shares new info on the automaker's future in developing electric vehicles for nationwide adoption. video

Ford CEO announces four new factories opening in Tennessee, Kentucky

Ford CEO Jim Farley shares new info on the automaker's future in developing electric vehicles for nationwide adoption.

Ford is recalling nearly 115,000 compact SUVs due after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determined their brakes don't meet federally mandated requirements.

Ford Bronco Sport

At least 65,441 Bronco Sports are included in the recall. (Ford)

The action affects certain 2021 and 2022 Bronco Sports and Escapes that "have a lower than specified rear brake lining coefficient of friction and are equipped with a brake vacuum booster without a vacuum sensor."

At least 49,555 Ford Escapes are included in the recall. (Ford)

A compliance test conducted by NHTSA found that the vehicles exhibit longer than allowed braking distances in the event of a brake vacuum booster failure.

Ford Bronco Sport

The Bronco Sport and Escape are built on a shared platform with many of the same components. (Ford)

Ford did not immediately respond to a request for more information from FOX Business about why the vehicles were built without the booster.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
F FORD MOTOR CO. 19.14 -0.73 -3.67%

According to NHTSA, a vacuum sensor would allow the braking system to recognize the issue and adjust the braking force if a failure is detected. New brake linings that bring the vehicles within specifications will be installed under warranty.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ford is conducting an investigation to confirm the number of vehicles with the issue and owners are expected to be notified beginning on Jan. 10 and can also call 1-866-436-7332 to find out if their vehicle is part of the recall.