Ford giving Bronco reservation holders $100 due to production delay

After announcing it needs to postpone next year’s Ford Bronco launch from spring to summer due to a parts supply issue caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Ford is giving reservation holders $100 for their trouble.

The automaker sent a letter to customers this week explaining the delay and the deal that was first posted on Torque News and confirmed by FOX Business. The money will come in the form of a credit to a customer’s Ford Pass Rewards account, which is a loyalty program that lets owners earn points when they spend money on service at Ford dealers that can be redeemed for future maintenance visits, accessories and merchandise.

Ford Pass Rewards enrollees already get 42,000 points worth $200 when they buy or lease a new vehicle, so Bronco buyers will start with $300 in their accounts.

Ford already has over 165,000 reservations for the new SUV, which means it could be handing out an extra $16.5 million or more if they all get converted into orders, which must be done before March 19.