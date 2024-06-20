Ford announces new Bronco off-road driving school in Tennessee

Ford Motor Co. announced this week that it will open a new off-road driving adventure school in Tennessee for Ford Bronco enthusiasts to get access to off-road trails and hands-on instruction.

The "Bronco Off-Roadeo Tennessee" will be the company's fifth Bronco Off-Roadeo location and will open this fall. The new site is located less than an hour south of Knoxville, near a pair of national parks – the Great Smoky Mountains and Blue Ridge Parkway. It sits on more than 1,000 acres of hilly, forested terrain that has been family-owned for more than 80 years.

New Bronco and Bronco Sport owners are given complimentary access to all-day education and a guided course in driving the SUV off-road. Non-owners and Bronco enthusiasts can buy a four-hour off-road quest with guided instruction. Ford says the event is open to participants of all skill levels and a Bronco or Bronco Sport is provided for use during the experience.

"With the opening of Bronco Off-Roadeo Tennessee, now 80 percent of Bronco and Bronco Sport owners will have access to an Off-Roadeo location within 500 miles of their home," Bronco Off-Roadeo manager Kelsey Gerken said in a statement.

FORD INVESTS MILLIONS IN DETROIT DOWNTOWN REVIVAL

"The Tennessee location also adds to the diversity of terrain with forested trails that complement the Las Vegas desert, Texas hill country, Moab red rocks and New Hampshire mountains," Gerken added.

Ford's Bronco Off-Roadeo experiences aim to showcase how the capabilities of the Bronco and Bronco Sport on challenging trails are enabled by their design. Expert trail guides assist participants in navigating the off-road trails, and Off-Roadeo guests also get to see the custom-designed facilities at the base camp.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR CO. 11.84 -0.10 -0.84%

60TH ANNIVERSARY: SEE THE FORD MUSTANG THROUGH THE YEARS

Bronco owners are able to register for Bronco and Bronco Sport experiences starting on Thursday, with events beginning on Oct. 4.

Ford also announced that it extended Bronco Off-Roadeo eligibility for owners of prior model year Bronco and Bronco Sport owners.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Owners of model year 2022 Bronco, Bronco Sport Badlands and Bronco Raptor vehicles can participate in their complimentary Off-Roadeo experience until Dec. 31.

Those who own the model year 2023 Bronco, Bronco Sport and Bronco Raptor have until June 30, 2025, while owners of model year 2024 versions of those vehicles have until mid-December 2025.