How restaurants, food delivery apps like Grubhub, Uber Eats frustrate consumers: Survey

People who use food delivery apps such as Grubhub and Uber Eats experience problems with their delivery or food an average of 24.4 percent of the time, according to a new survey.

National marketing agency Zion & Zion published a report on Wednesday about consumer frustration with multi-restaurant food delivery apps. The survey did not ask about specific apps, websites or services.

The report found that the most common problem with orders from those apps is that the food is the wrong temperature, which happens 28.4 percent of the time.

Meanwhile, orders are unacceptably late 27.5 percent of the time, side dishes are missing or incorrect 21.4 percent of the time and main dishes are missing or incorrect 20.9 percent of the time, according to the survey.

Zion & Zion also found out how frustrating those problems are for people, with 58.2 percent of people frustrated with missing or incorrect side dishes, 56.1 percent of people frustrated with missing or incorrect main dishes, 50 percent frustrated with unacceptably late orders and 38.7 percent frustrated with food that’s the wrong temperature.

According to the report, 31.4 percent of consumers are “very likely” to complain to the website or app if there is a problem with their delivery while 40.3 percent are “very likely” to complain to the restaurant.

Of course, that also depends on what the issue is.

For food that’s the wrong temperature, 25.4 percent of consumers said they would likely complain to the restaurant while 26.9 percent were likely to complain to the delivery app.

For unacceptably late deliveries, 34.7 percent of people said they were likely to complain to the restaurant, but 36.9 percent said they would complain to the delivery service.

However, when it comes to missing or incorrect dishes, the likeliness of complaining to the restaurant increased significantly, according to the survey.

If consumers had a missing or incorrect side dish, 50.7 percent said they would complain to the restaurant and 30.6 percent said they would complain to the app.

For missing or incorrect main dishes, 50.2 percent said they would complain to the restaurant, while 30 percent said they would complain to the app.

For its findings, Zion & Zion surveyed 1,084 consumers across the country, the agency said.

Despite the survey’s results about frustration with food delivery apps, Grubhub’s stock rose Wednesday as The Wall Street Journal reported that the company could be considering a possible sale or other strategic options.