Florida mom says American Airlines 'misplaced' kids, then put them in room like a 'jail cell'

A Florida mother is claiming in a lawsuit against American Airlines that the airline lost her two children during an unaccompanied trip and left them in a freezing room like a "jail cell" overnight.

Amber Vencill told ABC’s "Good Morning America" on Wednesday that she had paid American Airlines $150 for its unaccompanied minor service so that her two children, ages 12 and 10, could travel from Missouri to Syracuse, New York, in July 2022.

"I have faith that, during the transitions at the airports, they would be with a flight attendant since they had that service," Vencill said.

The American Airlines website states that the service includes early boarding, a kids-only lounge and escorts in the airport for flight connections and until the authorized adult picks them up.

Vencill, however, alleges in the lawsuit filed on Oct. 31 that the airline "misplaced" her children during a layover in Charlotte, North Carolina.

American Airlines provided a statement on the matter to Fox News Digital.

"The safety and comfort of our customers, including unaccompanied minors in our care, are our highest priorities and we’re committed to providing a positive experience to everyone who travels with us. We have been in touch with Ms. Vencill directly and we are reviewing the details of the lawsuit," the statement said.

In the lawsuit, Vencill claims that her children spent the night at the airport in a "cold room akin to a jail cell" and were not given anything to eat or drink. The suit also alleges that the airline failed to answer her phone calls about the situation once she learned that the children’s flight had been canceled.

The children were eventually helped by an airport employee, who was not affiliated with American Airlines, before their flight, the complaint said.

Vencill said that the airline refunded the unaccompanied minor fees, and that she hopes the lawsuit will help ensure that other families won’t face a similar situation.