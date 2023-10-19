American Airlines beats profit estimates, sees strong holiday bookings

American Airlines on Thursday beat estimates for third-quarter adjusted profit and said bookings for the upcoming holiday season have been stronger than last year, sending its shares up 1.6% in premarket trading.

U.S. airlines with international operations are seeing relentless demand for long-haul flights as a stronger dollar encourages more Americans to plan trips abroad for leisure and recreation.

UNITED AIRLINES, DELTA AIR LINES, AMERICAN AIRLINES SUSPENDING FLIGHTS TO ISRAEL AMID ATTACKS

"I see demand, especially as we approach the holidays, very strong," Chief Executive Officer Robert Isom said on Thursday in an interview with CNBC. "Overall, I feel really good about where demand is, not just now. People want to connect. People want to travel."

American Airlines reported an adjusted profit of 38 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, beating analysts' average estimates of 25 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

MAJOR US AIRLINES FIND UNAPPROVED JET ENGINE PARTS IN SOME AIRCRAFT AS ALLEGED SUPPLIER FACES LAWSUIT

However, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company cut its forecast for the year as it grapples with higher expenses.

American Airlines

Jet fuel prices increased in the quarter through September due to tight oil supplies, raising operational costs for carriers.

AMERICAN AIRLINES, SPIRIT LOWER GUIDANCE ON HIGHER FUEL COSTS

It now expects an adjusted profit of $2.25 per share to $2.50 per share for the year, compared with its previous forecast of $3 to $3.75 per share.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 33.14 -1.54 -4.44% LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 24.70 -1.09 -4.23% UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC. 36.83 +0.58 +1.61% JBLU JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP. 4.40 -0.10 -2.22% ALK ALASKA AIR GROUP INC. 32.60 -0.06 -0.18%

Carriers have also handed out costly contracts to retain workers. American Airlines had warned in August that third-quarter costs would rise following a new labor deal with its pilots that included more than $9.6 billion in total pay and benefits increases over four years.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company expects its fourth-quarter total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM), a proxy for pricing power, to be down about 5.5% to 7.5%, compared with the year-earlier period.

The carrier's total operating revenue marginally rose to $13.48 billion. Analysts were expecting a total operating revenue of $13.52 billion.