Florida family awarded $800K after McDonald's Chicken McNugget burned 4-year-old girl

A Florida family was awarded $800,000 in damages after a girl was left with second-degree burns outside a McDonald's in Tamarac, near Fort Lauderdale, when a McDonald's Chicken McNugget fell on her leg when her mother pulled away from a drive-thru.

Olivia Caraballo was 4 years old when she was burned in 2019, and jurors reached a verdict Wednesday to award her family $400,000 in damages for the past four years and another $400,000 for the future from the McDonald's USA and its franchise operator, Upchurch Foods, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.

The verdict came after a separate jury decided in May that the company and franchise owner were liable for the injury.

Olivia's mother, Philana Holmes, told reporters outside the courtroom that she thought the jury reached a "fair judgment."

MCDONALD'S TO STOP SELLING POPULAR MCCAFÉ BAKERY ITEMS

"I’m actually just happy that they listened to Olivia’s voice and the jury was able to decide a fair judgment," Holmes said. "I’m happy with that. I honestly had no expectations, so this is more than fair for me."

Holmes testified Tuesday that Olivia, now 8, calls the scar on her inner thigh her "nugget" and plans to have it removed, the newspaper reported. The family sought $15 million in damages.

MCDONALD'S NEW COOKIES AND CRÈME PIE APPEARS TO BE TASTE-TESTED BY TIKTOK USERS BEFORE ACTUAL 'LAUNCH DATE'

During her testimony, she explained that she had purchased Happy Meals for her son and daughter, who were sitting in the back seat when the incident took place. She said she heard her daughter scream in pain, promptly pulled over in a parking lot and found the nugget lodged between Oliva's thigh and the seat belt.

She also shared photos of the burn and played sound clips of the child's screams in court.

The mother also testified that at no point did McDonald's warn her about the food’s temperature. Defense attorneys for McDonald's argued the child's wound healed after about three weeks and suffered no further discomfort so $156,000 should cover damages, both past and future. They also contended that the girl's mother was bothered by the scar.

"She’s still going to McDonald's, she still asks to go to McDonald’s, she’s still driving through the drive-thru with her mom, getting chicken nuggets," defense attorney Jennifer Miller said in her closing argument Wednesday. "She’s not bothered by the injury. This is all the mom."

The company testified they followed food safety rules, requiring McNuggets to be hot enough to avoid salmonella poisoning and that their use outside the restaurant was no longer under their control.

MCDONALD'S FRIES' FLAVOR 'SECRET' SHARED ON TIKTOK SHOCKS CUSTOMERS: 'BAD NEWS FOR VEGETARIANS'

Both sides agreed during the trial in May that the nugget caused the burns but disputed its temperature.

The jurors reached the verdict after debating for less than two hours.

The case drew similarities to a separate incident in New Mexico when a jury awarded Stella Liebeck, 81, $2.7 million in punitive damages after she was burned by McDonald’s coffee in 1992. She suffered third-degree burns and spent more than a week in the hospital.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The case went to trial, where a judge later reduced the $2.7 million award to $480,000, which he said was appropriate for McDonald’s "willful, wanton, reckless" and "callous" behavior.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.