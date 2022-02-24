1,700 flights canceled across US as widespread winter storm looms

Thousands of flights were canceled by Thursday morning ahead of another winter storm that’s expected to bring snow and ice across the country.

As of 9:30 a.m. ET, about 1,700 flights entering, leaving and traveling within the U.S. have been canceled, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com.

Currently, American Airlines leads U.S. carriers with over 20% of its flight schedule scrapped. Some airports have issued warnings to travelers as winter weather advisories take effect.

A round of snow and ice is expected to hit a swath of the country on Friday, stretching from the Southern Plains to the Midwest and Northeast, according to Fox Weather. As a result, the National Weather Service issued several winter weather alerts across the country.

Heavy snow, ice, flooding , rain and bitter cold air will move into these areas. Freezing rain and sleet will be possible from northern Texas up into the mid-Mississippi Valley and more than 6 inches of snow is expected across parts of the Northeast and New England.

Earlier this week, a storm brought a round of snow and ice to the nation's northern tier, according to Fox Weather.

The storm created dangerous travel conditions and closed schools in some areas.

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean and The Associated Press contributed to this report.