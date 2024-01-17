First issue of 'The Amazing Spider-Man' comic sells for $1.3M at auction

An auction house recently sold a variety of highly rated, curated comics, including the first issue of "The Amazing Spider-Man" for $1.3 million.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Texas, recently held a $20.3-million Comics and Comic Art from Jan. 11-14 with an assortment of "key titles."

"Chief among their impressive ranks was one of only two copies of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ No. 1 graded CGC Near Mint/Mint 9.8, which realized a record-setting $1,380,000," Heritage Auctions shared in a recent press release.

The original comic hit newsstands in March 1963, only seven months after the Marvel superhero made his debut in "Amazing Fantasy" No. 15.

"Here it is web-heads, your once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own one of only two copies of this amazing issue in this spectacular grade!" said the auction item's description. "To date, CGC has only bestowed a NM/MT 9.8 (the highest grade for the title) on two copies of "Amazing Spider-Man #1, and this particular book has the added prestige of being a pedigree copy."

The auction house also said that this was the first time it had sold a rare Spider-Man comic at this high grade.

The record-breaking sale was a part of a larger comic auction which also included another seven-figure item — one of only two copies of a "Superman" No. 1 graded Fine/Very Fine 7.0.

The DC superhero comic sold at the Comics and Comic Art event for $2.34 million.

The auction resulted "in a bidding war over the single highest-graded copy of 1942’s 'All Star Comics' No. 8, featuring the debut of Wonder Woman, drove its final price to $1.5 million," the press release said.

The entire collection of comic books sold for $20,338,429 with over 5,500 bidders from around the globe taking part in the auction.

"This auction will likely be remembered as the one that, for the moment, reset the market for some very significant titles," Heritage Auction stated in its release.

"The Amazing Spider-Man" No. 1 was once available on newsstands for only 12 cents, according to gocollect.com.

The comic-centered auction also sold several other coveted titles from "Showcase" No. 4, which introduced the character Barry Allen as The Flash, and a high-rated copy of "The Brave and the Bold" No. 28, in which the Justice League of America debuted.