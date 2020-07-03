Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Airplanes

Even as coronavirus cases jump, fewer airlines blocking out middle seats

About 15M Americans expected to travel by plane this summer

close
Fox Business Briefs: Group representing the airline industry says it won't return to being profitable before 2022; Best Buy is bringing back 9,000 workers and will be allowing a limited number of customers inside most of its stores, without an appointment.video

Prediction on the future of air travel; Best Buy gets ready for in-store shoppers

Fox Business Briefs: Group representing the airline industry says it won't return to being profitable before 2022; Best Buy is bringing back 9,000 workers and will be allowing a limited number of customers inside most of its stores, without an appointment.

Some airlines have begun eliminating a policy of blocking out middle seats on flights, which was implemented to protect passengers during the coronavirus pandemic, even as cases surge in some states throughout the U.S.

Continue Reading Below

About 15 million Americans are expected to travel by plane this summer, according to data from AAA. Between July 1 and Sept. 30, the firm expects a 74 percent decline in volume when compared with the same period last year.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are rising in more than 30 states ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend – including places like Texas, California and Florida.

Here’s a look at some of the airlines that have committed to returning flights to full capacity:

BOEING’S LAID-OFF WORKERS ELIGIBLE FOR 100-PLUS WEEKS OF INCOME SUPPORT

American Airlines

American Airlines said last week that beginning July 1, flights may be booked to capacity.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AALAMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.12.50-0.31-2.42%
UALUNITED AIRLINES HLDG.34.14-0.31-0.90%
SAVESPIRIT AIRLINES INC.17.40-0.33-1.86%
DALDELTA AIR LINES INC.27.72+0.02+0.07%
LUVSOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.34.12+0.31+0.92%

The airline said it would continue to notify customers so that they had the option of switching to a less crowded flight.

United Airlines

United Airlines confirmed in a statement to FOX Business on Friday that it began allowing customers to select the middle seat as of July 1.

On regularly scheduled flights that it expects to be fairly full, United says it will do its best to reach out to customers to notify them.

Spirit Airlines

According to Spirit’s website, it will only be promoting social distancing when possible, but some flights “may be more full than others.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

On the other hand, Delta and Southwest have committed to leaving middle seats open on flights through September.

JetBlue has said it will continue to block middle seats on larger aircraft and aisle seats on smaller aircraft through the end of July.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS