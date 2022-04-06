Ferrari's 'last' V8 supercar is apparently sold out

It may be the end of an era at Ferrari.

The Italian automaker has stopped taking orders for its F8 Tributo and F8 Spider supercars and may not open the book again, Automotive News Europe reports.

With prices starting around $275,000, the coupe and convertible are the latest in the brand's line of V8-powered mid-engine cars that stretches back to Magnum P.I.'s 308.

Coming off a record year with over 11,000 cars delivered in 2021, reservations for Ferrari's entire lineup are filled through 2023.

The F8 could turn out to be a milestone car as Ferrari's last non-hybrid mid-engine V8. The company hasn't confirmed that it won't make anymore, but has indicated that its future models will use hybridized and all-electric powertrains.

It's already built several of the former, including the current 296 GTB, which features a V6-based hybrid powertrain with 819 horsepower, significantly more than the F8's 710 hp.

Bigger changes are coming to Ferrari soon as it prepares to unveil the Purosangue, its first SUV, later this year.