Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Auto

Ferrari's 'last' V8 supercar is apparently sold out

The F8 Tributo coupe and F8 Spider convertible order book is closed

close
Ferrari introduces its first hybrid, the SF90, which will have 986 horsepower and a top speed of 211 mph; Abercrombie & Fitch closing some its large flagship stores and focusing on smaller shops. video

Ferrari introduces its first hybrid; Abercrombie & Fitch bets smaller is better

Ferrari introduces its first hybrid, the SF90, which will have 986 horsepower and a top speed of 211 mph; Abercrombie & Fitch closing some its large flagship stores and focusing on smaller shops.

It may be the end of an era at Ferrari.

The Ferrari F8 Tributo starts at $275,000. (Martyn Lucy/Getty Images)

The Italian automaker has stopped taking orders for its F8 Tributo and F8 Spider supercars and may not open the book again, Automotive News Europe reports.

The Ferrari 308

The Ferrari 308 was the company's first mid-engine V8 model. (Ferrari)

With prices starting around $275,000, the coupe and convertible are the latest in the brand's line of V8-powered mid-engine cars that stretches back to Magnum P.I.'s 308.

Coming off a record year with over 11,000 cars delivered in 2021, reservations for Ferrari's entire lineup are filled through 2023.

The F8 could turn out to be a milestone car as Ferrari's last non-hybrid mid-engine V8. The company hasn't confirmed that it won't make anymore, but has indicated that its future models will use hybridized and all-electric powertrains.

Ferrari 296 GTB

The Ferrari 296 GTB is equipped with a 819 hp V6-based hybrid powertrain. (Ferrari)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It's already built several of the former, including the current 296 GTB, which features a V6-based hybrid powertrain with 819 horsepower, significantly more than the F8's 710 hp.

Ferrari Purosangue

Ferrrari has released a teaser image of the upcoming Purosangue SUV. (Ferrari)

Bigger changes are coming to Ferrari soon as it prepares to unveil the Purosangue, its first SUV, later this year.