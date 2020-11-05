Ferrari isn't racing toward electric cars, but they'll be loud when it gets there

When Harley-Davidson got into the electric motorcycle business, there was one thing it knew it needed: noise.

While many battery-powered vehicles take advantage of electrification to operate as silently as possible, H-D made sure that its Livewire bike was engineered to produce a signature sound that it described as the electric guitar complement to its acoustic gas-powered bikes. Now supercar maker Ferrari is singing the same tune.

During the company’s third-quarter earnings call, during which it reported better than expected profits that pushed the stock to an all-time high, CEO Louis Camilleri said of future electrified products “sound is ‒ in terms of all of the consumer research we have ‒ is one of the key elements and, clearly, it is a big priority.”

Ferrari has yet to build a fully electric car, but has produced two hybrids, including the new $625,000 SF90 Stradale, that incorporates electric motors.

Camilleri said it has learned plenty about zero-emissions entertainment in the process. “We've done a lot of work on that and we feel comfortable that that is certainly one of the aspects that we can address,” he said.

However, Camilleri previously said that Ferrari isn’t planning to launch an all-electric model until at least 2025 and the 65-year-old executive doesn’t see Ferrari transitioning into a fully battery-powered brand anytime soon.

“My own sense is that to sort of say 100% electric, that's pushing things. I really don't see Ferrari ever being at 100% EV. And certainly, not in my lifetime will it reach even 50%.”

