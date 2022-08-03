Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

Ferrari earnings up 22% on surging deliveries to Americas

Ferrari's second-quarter shipments rose by 29% compared to prior year

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 3

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Luxury Italian automaker Ferrari raised its 2022 forecast Tuesday after reporting a 22% increase in second-quarter earnings as sales in the Americas surged.

The maker of high-performance luxury sports cars reported net profits of 251 million euros ($257 million) in April through June, up from 206 million euros in the same period of 2021. Revenue was up by a quarter, to 1.29 billion euros.

Ferrari, based in the northern Italian city of Maranello, raised its net revenue forecast to 4.9 billion euros, from 4.8 billion euros, and set 1.7 billion as the lower end of the range, instead of the upper, for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Shipments in the period rose by 29%, to 3,455 vehicles, compared with the second quarter of 2021. That was driven by the Americas, where sales more than doubled, to 1,053 cars from 649.

Ferrari F8 Tributo

The Ferrari F8 Tributo seen at Salon Prive, held at Blenheim Palace. Each year some of the rarest cars are displayed on the lawns of the palace, in the UK's most exclusive Concours d'Elegance. (Photo by Martyn Lucy/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
RACE FERRARI NV 212.42 +1.14 +0.54%

LAMBORGHINI BRACES FOR COLD WINTER AFTER A RECORD FIRST HALF

NYSE Ferrari

In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, the logo for Ferrari is displayed above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file / AP Newsroom)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Traditional internal combustion engines dominated deliveries, at about 83%, while three hybrid engine models accounted for just 17% of sales.