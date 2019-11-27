'Full House' star Lori Loughlin undergoing 'grueling' mock trial prep for college admissions scandal case

Lori Loughlin has a full house of lawyers as she prepares to defend herself in the “varsity blues” college admissions scandal.

The actress has been working with her attorneys for days at a time instead of getting into the holiday spirit, Us Weekly reported.

“It’s her full-time job and she is very involved with her defense,” Us Weekly quoted an anonymous source as saying. “When not at her lawyer’s office, Lori is emailing and texting with the team.”

They’ve been conducting “grueling” mock trials to prepare Loughlin for court, according to the report. She and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, face charges of mail fraud, bribery and money laundering.

The couple is accused of paying about $500,000 to get their daughters on the University of Southern California crew team, though neither had previously participated in the sport.

Loughlin, the star of sitcoms "Full House" and "Fuller House," and Giannulli pleaded not guilty.

And while Loughlin has reportedly been hard at work preparing for a trial, it will be some time still before she takes the stand. A trial has not yet been scheduled; status conferences for her and Giannulli’s respective cases are set for January of 2020.

The parents are among dozens charged in the scandal. Loughlin isn’t the only actress accused — Felicity Huffman already served 13 days of a 14-day sentence for paying $15,000 to fix her daughter’s SAT score.

