Felicity Huffman's daughter admitted to college after retaking SATs

"Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman's daughter was admitted to an elite Pittsburgh college after retaking the SATs – this time without help, Page Six reported.

Sophia Macy, 19, has been accepted to attend Carnegie Mellon University as part of the class of 2024, where, according to her Instagram account, she'll be studying drama.

Macy, the daughter of Huffman and "Fargo" actor William H. Macy, was an unknowing participant in the sweeping college admissions scandal.

The couple has a second daughter, Georgia, who is 18 and will be attending Vassar College in Dutchess County, New York, in the fall.

Authorities said Huffman paid a designated person $15,000 to proctor Sophia Macy’s exam in December 2017, then change her answers to improve the score.

Huffman was arrested in March 2019 and pleaded guilty in May to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

In a letter to the judge before her September 2019 sentencing, Huffman wrote that she acted out of "desperation to be a good mother."

"I talked myself into believing that all I was doing was giving my daughter a fair shot,” she wrote. “I see the irony in that statement now because what I have done is the opposite of fair. I have broken the law, deceived the educational community, betrayed my daughter, and failed my family.”

Huffman was sentenced to 14 days behind bars and was freed after serving 11.

After the judge handed down the order, she released a public statement reiterating her apologies to her daughter, the rest of her family and the academic community.

"And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college," she said, "and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children."

Huffman was one of more than 50 people who were charged in the investigation, dubbed "Varsity Blues." Other parents embroiled in the scandal include "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion-designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli and former Pacific Investment Management Co. CEO Douglas Hodge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.