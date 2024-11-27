Expand / Collapse search
Feds seize more than $18M in phony Gibson guitars: ‘Emotional and personal’

Gibson noted it only makes its guitars in the United States

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials in Los Angeles seized more than $18 million in fake Gibson guitars in the largest counterfeit musical instrument seizure in history.  

Working with local and federal agencies at the LA/Long Beach Seaport, agents intercepted the suspected cargo arriving in ocean containers from Asia

collection of fake Gibson guitars

Federal officials seized the fake guitars in the Los Angeles area.  (U.S. Customs and Border Protection / Fox News)

In total, agents seized more than 3,000 counterfeit guitars. Had they been genuine, the value would have been more than $18.74 million, CBP said in a news release

fake Gibson guitar displayed by CBP

The estimated value of the guitars — had they been genuine — would've been more than $18.7 million.  (U.S. Customs and Border Protection / Fox News)

Gibson confirmed the guitars were indeed counterfeit, noting it only manufactures the legendary instruments in the U.S. 

headstock of fake gibson guitar

The fake guitars came from Asia, and Gibson noted it only makes its guitars in the U.S.  (U.S. Customs and Border Protection / Fox News)

Gibson’s Chief Marketing Officer, Beth Heidt, said the seizure was "emotional and personal" for the company because it represents "generations of American families that have dedicated their entire lives to handcrafting Gibson instruments." 

Fake Gibson guitars

Federal officials seized more than 3,000 guitars.  (U.S. Customs and Border Protection / Fox News)

"Counterfeit products harm legitimate businesses, erode consumer trust and damage the reputation of iconic brands like Gibson. Beyond the economic losses, counterfeit goods often do not meet safety or quality standards, leaving consumers at risk," said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. William Kitchin.