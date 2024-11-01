Two charged in Nashville jewelry store robbery: over $1 million in gold, jewelry

Two people have been charged after allegedly swiping over $1 million in gold and jewelry during a recent Nashville, Tennessee, jewelry store heist.

The alleged robbers, Orlando Valdes Hernandez and Milleni Garcia, were each hit with multiple counts after police apprehended them on Sunday at a hotel in Miami Beach, Florida, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD).

The charges arise out of a police investigation into an Oct. 23 robbery that the pair and one other individual are accused of committing at Dubai Jewelry. The value of the jewelry and gold that the three purportedly took was over $1.7 million, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Valdes Hernandez has been charged with alleged aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony theft, the MNPD said. Garcia is accused of facilitating aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and felony theft.

The MNPD told FOX Business the third alleged thief has still not been identified or arrested as of Friday.

The three-person robbery of Dubai Jewelry, which is located in Southeast Nashville, was recorded on the store’s video surveillance system.

Two people were working at the time of the robbery, one of which Valdes Hernandez allegedly "pepper sprayed" after he and Garcia spent some time looking at jewelry cases, according to the MNPD. He also purportedly held both workers at gunpoint.

Two of the alleged thieves can be seen quickly grabbing items from display cases and wall displays and stuffing them in bags in the surveillance footage.

The Miami Beach Police Department recovered "at least some of the jewelry" that was stolen during the "brazen crime," according to the MNPD.

Nashville police worked with the Miami Beach Police Department, FBI and Nashville International Airport Police as part of their investigation into the Dubai Jewelry robbery, the department said.

Thieves steal over $100 million in jewelry on a yearly basis, according to the FBI.

