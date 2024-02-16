Federal government jobs go viral on TikTok as a 'fix' for job security worries: 'And you get a pension'

In light of recent layoffs that have hit the tech industry and many other industries, people are looking for jobs with less uncertainty.

Between January 2023 and January 2024, over 278,800 people were impacted by tech layoffs alone, according to TechCrunch research.

And in today's job climate, people on social media have taken to TikTok to speak out about job stability and a "hack" they say checks off the boxes of so many younger employees.

The answer, many TikTok users say, is working for the federal government.

Compared to people employed in the private sector, individuals working in a government position log a higher median number of years working for their employer — averaging 4.1 years in January 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Along with the stability, it is the benefits that come with the role that are apparently appealing to the younger generation.

Benefits often include flexible work arrangements, a personalized schedule, at least 13 days each year of sick time off, comprehensive health insurance and retirement plans — along with student loan repayment and forgiveness programs.

One TikToker hit over half a million views after encouraging members of Gen Z to apply for jobs with the federal government and revealing why it's "the place where you need to be" and offers "so many opportunities."

The social media user, @bougiebudgeter, a personal finance expert, clarified that when she says "federal government," she does not mean state or local government — which is often what people think of when the term "government employee" gets brought up.

"Anything which you can do [at] a private company, you can do at the federal government," she said.

She named different positions — from economists or administrative assistants to scientists and nurses — that are needed at the federal government level.

"You want to be a federal government worker, especially for people who have public student loans and things like that, [because] the government gives so many great benefits, and you just have to be a public servant," she said.

"You get some of the best health care. You get great overall retirement benefits … and you get a pension, too."

The comment section on @bougiebudgeter's post erupted in debate as people shared their thoughts on this divisive job environment.

"This!!! I’m constantly telling people the job security, health care & retirement benefits [are] unmatched," one user commented.

"Private pays 3x more, though! That's why I left after 8+ years," another user added to the conversation.

The creator responded, "This can be true, definitely, but federal government has way better job security than most private sector companies."

In another TikTok video garnering over 2.1 million views, the user, @tamzjadecomedy, was parodying the life of a federal government employee that had more truth to it than people may have realized.

"Work's making me take time off because I worked for one week last month. So I've accrued like four months off," the TikToker jokingly said.

One user said he or she is a federal government employee and is currently on leave in Bali.

Other users who commented on @tamzjadecomedy's video debated over the public servant lifestyle.

"Gov is so hit or miss. Have experienced unspeakable trauma in some places and the cushiest lifestyle in others," one user wrote.

"I’m in govt and can confirm this is not how it is, however I wishhhhh it was," another commented.

"As someone who works in gov, currently on my RDO [rostered day off] with 9 weeks annual leave banked, this is too accurate," wrote one TikToker.

Chelse Stoker, a career coach based in New York, shared her insight into the trending "job hack."

"There is some validity to the trend. While private companies offer ‘at will’ employment, government jobs are harder to get fired from, hence the appeal of job security," said Stoker.

"With recent layoff news and recession-talk, many people are really concerned about stability right now."

She added, "So I understand why it's appealing for Gen Z. She's right that benefits such as a pension are appealing, especially as many job seekers are concerned about retirement and the rising cost of living."

Stoker also noted that people should recognize their own interests and needs — and not be persuaded by gimmicks or trends, as that can lead to people feeling "unhappy and unfulfilled" when they don't consider all the other factors that a job includes.

"I would suggest that job seekers not make career decisions based on flashy hacks like these alone, as easy as it can be. My best advice? Start making decisions based on your own needs and wants rather than replicating what works for someone else."

While she acknowledged the stability that can come with a federal government job, she also said many of the same benefits can be found in the private sector and tend to be even better.

Stoker said a downside of working for the federal government is that pay negotiations and the opportunities to grow and move up in a given field tend to be slower.

"Most people need to check multiple boxes in order to find a happy career."

"In my opinion, yes, there is truth to what [social media users are] saying. But [they're] talking about ONE aspect that can create a fulfilling career (stability), whereas most people need to check multiple boxes in order to find a happy career."

In 2022, over 2.87 million individuals were employed by the federal government, according to Statista.

The USAJobs.gov website has created a list of jobs considered to be "most urgent" in fields ranging from mathematics to human resources.

"For the January [2024] employment snapshot, the consensus is that we’ll see slower hiring, falling short of the 216,000 jobs added in December," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, as FOX Business reported.

February's data has not yet been reported.

FOX Business reached out to @boujiebudgeter and @tamzjadecomedy for additional comment.