Get coronavirus-fighting hand sanitizer from these unexpected brands
Although it has been weeks since the coronavirus was declared an official global pandemic by the World Health Organization, hand sanitizer is still hard to come by on store shelves. And with traditional hand sanitizer brands like Purell being resold online for exorbitant prices, Americans aren’t always sure where they can find the portable disinfectant for their brief outings.
That’s where non-health care-related brands are stepping in to level out the playing field. Distilleries, beauty brands and independent small businesses are manufacturing and selling hand sanitizer to address this crisis – and it can be shipped to your home for a reasonable price.
Here are 16 companies where you can find hand sanitizers as of early May:
American Eagle: Merci Handy Hand Sanitizer – $3.95 for a 1-oz. bottle
Bare Republic: Bare Hands Hand Sanitizer Spray – $6 for a 3.4-oz. bottle
BioSilk: Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer – $4.99 to $49.50 for bottles between 2.2 oz. and 1 gallon
By Human Kind: Hand Sanitizer – $20 for an 8-oz. bottle
CHI: Organic Gardens Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer – $5.74 to $34.23 for bottles between 2.2 oz. and 26 oz.
Faber Distilling Co.: Hand Sanitizer – $9.99 for a 19-oz. bottle
Griffo Distillery: Hand Sanitizer – $58 for a 1-gallon bottle (normally retails for $128)
Highline Wellness: CBD Hand Sanitizer – $7 for a 2-oz. bottle
Pipette: Hand Sanitizer – $4.99 for an 8-oz. bottle
Public Goods: Hand Sanitizer – $2 for a 2-oz. bottle
Stream2Sea: Alcohol Hand Sanitizer – $5.99 to $24.95 for bottles between 16 oz. and 32 oz.
Ulta Beauty: Megababe Squeaky Clean Hand Sanitizer – $6 for a 2-oz. bottle
Urban Outfitters: Yoobi Hand Sanitizer – $25 for a pack of 50
Votivo: Fragrance Free Liquid Hand Sanitizer – $50 for a 1-gallon bottle
Wellnesse: Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer – $10 for a 1.9-oz. bottle
Zoya: Hand Sanitizer with Pump – $2.99 to $8.50 for bottles between 2 oz. and 8 oz.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say consumers should look for a hand sanitizer that has an alcohol content of at least 60 percent to combat infectious diseases such as the coronavirus.
