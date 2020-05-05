Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Get coronavirus-fighting hand sanitizer from these unexpected brands

Hand sanitizer brands that aren’t Purell for combating COVID-19

By FOXBusiness
Although it has been weeks since the coronavirus was declared an official global pandemic by the World Health Organization, hand sanitizer is still hard to come by on store shelves. And with traditional hand sanitizer brands like Purell being resold online for exorbitant prices, Americans aren’t always sure where they can find the portable disinfectant for their brief outings.

That’s where non-health care-related brands are stepping in to level out the playing field. Distilleries, beauty brands and independent small businesses are manufacturing and selling hand sanitizer to address this crisis – and it can be shipped to your home for a reasonable price.

Here are 16 companies where you can find hand sanitizers as of early May:

American Eagle: Merci Handy Hand Sanitizer – $3.95 for a 1-oz. bottle

(Merci Handy)

Bare Republic: Bare Hands Hand Sanitizer Spray – $6 for a 3.4-oz. bottle

(Bare Republic)

BioSilk: Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer – $4.99 to $49.50 for bottles between 2.2 oz. and 1 gallon

(BioSilk)

By Human Kind: Hand Sanitizer – $20 for an 8-oz. bottle

(By Human Kind)

CHI: Organic Gardens Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer – $5.74 to $34.23 for bottles between 2.2 oz. and 26 oz.

(CHI)

Faber Distilling Co.: Hand Sanitizer – $9.99 for a 19-oz. bottle

(Faber Distilling Co.)

Griffo Distillery: Hand Sanitizer – $58 for a 1-gallon bottle (normally retails for $128)

(Griffo Distillery)

Highline Wellness: CBD Hand Sanitizer – $7 for a 2-oz. bottle

(Highline Wellness)

Pipette: Hand Sanitizer – $4.99 for an 8-oz. bottle

(Pipette)

Public Goods: Hand Sanitizer – $2 for a 2-oz. bottle

(Public Goods)

Stream2Sea: Alcohol Hand Sanitizer – $5.99 to $24.95 for bottles between 16 oz. and 32 oz.

(Stream2Sea)

Ulta Beauty: Megababe Squeaky Clean Hand Sanitizer – $6 for a 2-oz. bottle

(Megababe)

Urban Outfitters: Yoobi Hand Sanitizer – $25 for a pack of 50

(Yoobi)

Votivo: Fragrance Free Liquid Hand Sanitizer – $50 for a 1-gallon bottle

(Votivo)

Wellnesse: Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer – $10 for a 1.9-oz. bottle

(Wellnesse)

Zoya: Hand Sanitizer with Pump – $2.99 to $8.50 for bottles between 2 oz. and 8 oz.

(Zoya)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say consumers should look for a hand sanitizer that has an alcohol content of at least 60 percent to combat infectious diseases such as the coronavirus.

As an in-demand item during the coronavirus, hand sanitizer stock is likely to fluctuate daily.