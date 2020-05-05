Get coronavirus-fighting hand sanitizer from these unexpected brands

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Although it has been weeks since the coronavirus was declared an official global pandemic by the World Health Organization, hand sanitizer is still hard to come by on store shelves. And with traditional hand sanitizer brands like Purell being resold online for exorbitant prices, Americans aren’t always sure where they can find the portable disinfectant for their brief outings.

That’s where non-health care-related brands are stepping in to level out the playing field. Distilleries, beauty brands and independent small businesses are manufacturing and selling hand sanitizer to address this crisis – and it can be shipped to your home for a reasonable price.

Here are 16 companies where you can find hand sanitizers as of early May:

American Eagle: Merci Handy Hand Sanitizer – $3.95 for a 1-oz. bottle

Bare Republic: Bare Hands Hand Sanitizer Spray – $6 for a 3.4-oz. bottle

BioSilk: Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer – $4.99 to $49.50 for bottles between 2.2 oz. and 1 gallon

By Human Kind: Hand Sanitizer – $20 for an 8-oz. bottle

CHI: Organic Gardens Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer – $5.74 to $34.23 for bottles between 2.2 oz. and 26 oz.

Faber Distilling Co.: Hand Sanitizer – $9.99 for a 19-oz. bottle

Griffo Distillery: Hand Sanitizer – $58 for a 1-gallon bottle (normally retails for $128)

Highline Wellness: CBD Hand Sanitizer – $7 for a 2-oz. bottle

Pipette: Hand Sanitizer – $4.99 for an 8-oz. bottle

Public Goods: Hand Sanitizer – $2 for a 2-oz. bottle

Stream2Sea: Alcohol Hand Sanitizer – $5.99 to $24.95 for bottles between 16 oz. and 32 oz.

Ulta Beauty: Megababe Squeaky Clean Hand Sanitizer – $6 for a 2-oz. bottle

Urban Outfitters: Yoobi Hand Sanitizer – $25 for a pack of 50

Votivo: Fragrance Free Liquid Hand Sanitizer – $50 for a 1-gallon bottle

Wellnesse: Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer – $10 for a 1.9-oz. bottle

Zoya: Hand Sanitizer with Pump – $2.99 to $8.50 for bottles between 2 oz. and 8 oz.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say consumers should look for a hand sanitizer that has an alcohol content of at least 60 percent to combat infectious diseases such as the coronavirus.

As an in-demand item during the coronavirus, hand sanitizer stock is likely to fluctuate daily.