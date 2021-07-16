Expand / Collapse search
FDA targets January for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval decision

FDA previously granted emergency approval to vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will weigh full approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in people aged 16 and older by January, the companies announced Friday.

The FDA granted a "priority review" designation for the companies’ Biologics License Application (BLA) completed in May, which included late-stage trial data on safety and efficacy up to six months post-second dose.

The FDA has not yet approved any COVID-19 vaccine, but has given emergency use authorization (EUA) to vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The FDA did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment at the time of publication.

