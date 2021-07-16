FDA targets January for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval decision

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will weigh full approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in people aged 16 and older by January, the companies announced Friday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PFE PFIZER INC. 40.18 +0.09 +0.22% BNTX BIONTECH SE 232.14 +11.06 +5.00%

The FDA granted a "priority review" designation for the companies’ Biologics License Application (BLA) completed in May, which included late-stage trial data on safety and efficacy up to six months post-second dose.

The FDA has not yet approved any COVID-19 vaccine, but has given emergency use authorization (EUA) to vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

