FDA targets January for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval decision
FDA previously granted emergency approval to vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will weigh full approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in people aged 16 and older by January, the companies announced Friday.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|PFE
|PFIZER INC.
|40.18
|+0.09
|+0.22%
|BNTX
|BIONTECH SE
|232.14
|+11.06
|+5.00%
The FDA granted a "priority review" designation for the companies’ Biologics License Application (BLA) completed in May, which included late-stage trial data on safety and efficacy up to six months post-second dose.
The FDA has not yet approved any COVID-19 vaccine, but has given emergency use authorization (EUA) to vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
The FDA did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment at the time of publication.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.