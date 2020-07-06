Latest from Kayla Rivas
Switzerland signs Moderna deal for 4.5M coronavirus vaccine doses
The Swiss federal government said it signed an agreement with Moderna to procure 4.5 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, if a vaccine is successful.
Amid coronavirus pandemic, CVS Health exceeds business expectations, awaits flu season, coronavirus vaccine
The COVID-19 pandemic is creating new business opportunities for CVS Health as the company expands access to testing and awaits the flu vaccine season and eventual coronavirus vaccine.