Whole Foods desserts voluntarily recalled in multiple states over undeclared allergens

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling two of its desserts after discovering that the labels failed to list common allergens.

The company's Chantilly Key Lime Tartlets were pulled from stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island after a routine internal audit revealed that almond flour was missing from the product label, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Additionally, the company's Kouign-amann pastries were removed from 35 stores around the country after a store member noticed the label failed to list eggs as an ingredient.

The Kouign-amann pastries were distributed to select Whole Foods Market stores in Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Texas and Utah, according to a separate FDA notice.

People who have a food allergy or severe sensitivity either almonds or eggs "run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction," the agency said.

The Kouign-amann pastries were packaged in plastic clamshell four-packs with the Whole Foods Market scale labels. The labels carry a PLU code of 267394 and a sell-through date of July 27, 2020, according to the notice.

The Chantilly Key Lime Tartlets were sold in individual plastic clamshell containers with Whole Foods Market scale labels. The packages have a PLU code of 268564 and product sell-by date through July 26, 2020.

To date, all of the affected products have been removed from store shelves, and the company has not been advised of any adverse reactions related to either of the recalled deserts.

Customers with a valid receipt can return either product for a full refund. Customers may also contact the store for any additional questions or concerns.

Whole Foods did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for any additional comments.

