Whole Foods recalls red velvet cheesecake slices at 36 stores over undeclared allergen

Whole Foods is voluntarily recalling red velvet cheesecake slices from 36 stores around the county after discovering the products were mislabeled and had an undeclared walnut allergen, the Food and Drug Administration said.

Continue Reading Below

The recall, which covers one store in Boise, Idaho, and Reno, Nevada as well as 34 stores in California, was issued after a store discovered that the manufacture labeled the product as red velvet layered cheesecake when it contained carrot cake layered cheesecake instead.

The recall, however, is not company or region-wide, Whole Foods confirmed told FOX Business.

ANNIE CHUN'S JAPANESE-STYLE TERIYAKI NOODLE BOWLS RECALLED NATIONWIDE DUE TO UNDECLARED PEANUTS

If consumed, the products may pose a threat to anyone with a food allergy or severe sensitivity to walnuts, the FDA warned.

The affected products were sold in the bakery department of select Whole Foods Market stores by the slice inside plastic containers.

WATCH: HAMPTON INN STAFFER CALLS POLICE ON BLACK GUESTS USING POOL

The containers had Whole Foods Market scale labels with a PLU code of 78620 and sell-by dates through July 1, 2020.

All affected product has been removed from store shelves and there have been no reports of adverse reactions related to the recalled products.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Customers can return the product to Whole Food stores for a full refund. Additionally, customers can also call the company for any additional questions or concerns.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS