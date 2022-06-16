Father's Day 2022: Restaurant specials and deals

Father’s Day is nearly here, which means it's time to get celebratory plans in order.

If you’re thinking the father figure in your life might enjoy a restaurant outing over a home-cooked meal, here are 10 chains that are offering specials and deals over Father’s Day weekend.

From gift card offers to limited-time menu items, there’s sure to be something that dad will love.

Applebee’s Grill + Bar

For dads who are Applebee’s fans, the restaurant chain is offering $10 bonus cards for any $50 gift card purchase. The promotion will be available until Sunday, June 26, and is valid at participating locations only.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

From Saturday, June 18 to Monday, June 20, diners can celebrate Father’s Day at their nearest Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Restaurant & Market.

The seafood eatery is offering a "Get A Taste Of Forrest's Backyard BBQ" that includes baby back ribs, a crab and shrimp boil, sausage, corn, red potatoes, mac and cheese, French fries and garlic bread.

Bubba Gump also has a new "Grilled Pineapple Margaritas For 2" menu option that includes a souvenir flask.

Cracker Barrel

If a Father’s Day gathering is happening, but help is needed in the kitchen, Cracker Barrel is offering a "free $10 digital bonus card for dad" for any 10-person homestyle lunch or dinner side purchase.

Customers can choose from bacon baked beans, mac n’ cheese, mashed potatoes, fried okra, dumplings and various casseroles, vegetables and fruit.

Eddie V’S Prime Seafood

Surprise dad with wagyu made at Eddie V’S Prime Seafood. The restaurant chain is serving up an 11-ounce wagyu strip from Snake River Farms for "an extraordinary" Father’s Day lunch or dinner.

Guests who pair the steak with a glass of Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon will be gifted a limited-edition bottle topper.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

Surf and turf is on the Father’s Day menu at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar.

From Thursday, June 16 to Monday, June 20, the restaurant will offer its Prime Bone-In Ribeye and Lobster 3-Course and Filet Mignon 3-Course menu to dads who enjoy fine dining.

The restaurant will open early on Saturday and Sunday for Father’s Day celebrants. Reservations are encouraged.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Does dad like prime rib? Then you might want to take him to Logan’s Roadhouse.

The chain restaurant will serve a special slow-roasted 12-ounce USDA cut prime rib for Father’s Day, which can be paired with any "Roadhouse side" – all for $29.99.

Premium sides are also available, including its sautéed red wine garlic mushrooms side. The deal will run from Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

If tacos and burritos make dad’s heart sing, Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering $5 Moe Rewards for every $25 gift card purchase made online or in-store. The limited-time offer will run through Father’s Day.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

On Father’s Day, Ruth’s Chris Steak House will host a special Father’s Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The brunch entrées include steak Oscar benedict, crab cake benedict, steak and eggs, wild blueberry pancakes, Atlantic salmon and Ruth's chicken and biscuits.

Brunch-ready cocktails will also be available for order along with the restaurant’s standard dinner menu. Reservations are encouraged.

The Cheesecake Factory

Every $100 gift card purchased on The Cheesecake Factory’s online store will have a complimentary $25 bonus card attached.

Gift card purchases must be made by Sunday, June 19, to qualify. The complimentary bonus card must be redeemed between June 20 and July 20.

Zaxby’s

Fried pickles are getting Father’s Day treatment from Zaxby’s. The fast food chain is giving away free sides of fried pickles with adult entrée orders on June 19 while supplies last.

The orders should be placed on Zaxby’s website or app, and it will be automatically discounted at checkout.