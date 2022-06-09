Chipotle reveals Watermelon Limeade, its first seasonal drink, just in time for summer

Chipotle is getting into summer with a new seasonal drink.

On Thursday, the chain revealed its new drink, Watermelon Limeade, from Tractor Beverage Co.

The treat – Chipotle’s first-ever seasonal drink – will be available in the U.S. and Canada for a limited time, according to an announcement.

"Creating real drinks that enhance real food is in our DNA, and this first-ever seasonal collaboration with Chipotle takes that commitment to a whole new level," Travis Potter, co-founder of Tractor Beverage, said in a statement.

Before its current launch, Chipotle tested Watermelon Limeade in Atlanta, Kansas City and Orange County, California, in 2021, the announcement said.

"We're thrilled to introduce our first seasonal beverage with the freshest flavors of summer," Stephanie Perdue, Chipotle’s vice president of marketing, said in a statement. "The consumer response to Watermelon Limeade surpassed expectations as it quickly became our bestselling Tractor Beverage in test markets last year."

Watermelon Limeade will be available at Chipotle locations alongside other Tractor Beverage Co. drinks, including Tractor’s Lemonade, Mandarin Agua Fresca and Berry Agua Fresca.

Chipotle also announced that 5% of profits from the sale of Watermelon Limeade will be donated to causes that support farmers, the announcement said.

"We're thrilled to bring the handcrafted flavor and entirely natural ingredients of our Watermelon Limeade to Chipotle's fans this summer while working together to support the farmers who make all of our certified organic drinks possible," Tractor Beverage’s Potter said.

