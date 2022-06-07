Wendy's introduces new Strawberry Frosty for summer

Wendy's announced Monday that a new, much-anticipated Strawberry Frosty would be available this summer.

The Strawberry Frosty will only be available for a limited time and will replace the vanilla flavor in most restaurants, as vanilla is used as a base for the strawberry flavoring.

The restaurant chain added the strawberry treat to its menu amid consumer demand, Wendy's said in a press release.

"We're always listening to our fans and as the most-requested item, it was a no-brainer for us to bring the Strawberry Frosty to the menu this season," Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company, said in the release. "While some of our competitors are still trying to get their ice cream machines to work, fans can dip into this new strawberry treat all summer long at Wendy's."

The strawberry flavor proved to be wildly popular when the fast-food chain tested it in several cities across the U.S.

The Strawberry Frosty is Wendy's first new flavor since 2019, when it introduced a birthday cake flavored Frosty for a limited time in celebration of the company's 50th birthday. The vanilla flavor was added to menus in 2006.

Wendy's did not say exactly how long the Strawberry Frosty will be on the menu.

In addition to the new Frosty, Wendy's also revealed that the Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad is back for the third summer in a row.

The salad includes sun-ripened strawberries, Applewood smoked bacon and grilled chicken on top of lettuce and spring mix. An Italian cheese blend, candied almonds and a sweet Champagne vinaigrette are featured in the entree as well.

"This summertime blend brings forward fresh, sweet and nutty notes that deliver a flavor explosion in every bite," John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy's Company, said in the press release.