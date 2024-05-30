FAA won't approve increased 737 Max production in near future

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that it hasn't given Boeing the green light to increase production of its 737 MAX 9 jets and hinted that it won't be anytime soon.

It doesn't expect to approve an increase in production in the next few months at least, FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said Thursday during a press conference with reporters on the heels of a three-hour meeting with Boeing.

"We don't have a time frame, but I don't think it will happen in the next few months," Whitaker said.

Currently, Boeing is producing below the production cap that was implemented for the 737 MAX after a door plug blew off an Alaska Airlines flight midair in early January.

Whitaker directed Boeing in February to develop a comprehensive action plan that would assure regulators that the company has adequately addressed safety concerns in manufacturing processes.

Whitaker said the FAA reviewed "Boeing’s roadmap to set a new standard of safety and underscored that they must follow through on corrective actions and effectively transform their safety culture."

The FAA plans to continue enhanced oversight of the beleaguered airplane manufacturer and its suppliers over the coming months.

"This does not mark the end of our increased oversight of Boeing and its suppliers, but it sets a new standard of how Boeing does business," he added.

Among the changes being implemented, the FAA said Boeing is also required to have a mandatory safety management system, which the agency said "will ensure a structured, repeatable, systematic approach to identify hazards and manage risk."

The FAA will continue to monitor Boeing.

For instance, senior FAA leaders will meet with Boeing weekly to review their performance metrics and progress as well as any challenges they’re facing. They will also conduct monthly reviews to gauge Boeing’s progress.