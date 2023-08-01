FAA investigating after close call between Allegiant Air flight, private jet in Florida

The Federal Aviation Administration says it is investigating a close call between an Allegiant Air flight and a private jet near Fort Lauderdale International Airport in Florida.

The FAA told Fox Business in a statement that "Allegiant Air Flight 485, an Airbus A320, took evasive action on Sunday, July 23, after the pilot received an automated alert about another aircraft at the same altitude."

"An air traffic controller in the Miami Air Route Traffic Control Center had instructed Flight 485 to turn eastbound at an altitude of 23,000 feet when it crossed in front of a northbound Gulfstream business jet," the FAA continued. "The pilot of the Gulfstream also took evasive action after receiving a similar alert."

The FAA said the Allegiant flight ultimately returned to Fort Lauderdale International Airport "where a flight attendant was treated for injuries."

DELTA AIR LINES FLIGHT RETURNS TO BOSTON AFTER ALLEGED THREAT

An investigation of the incident is now ongoing.

An Allegiant Air spokesperson, when asked by Fox Business for comment, deferred to the FAA, citing the "active investigation."

Stocks in this Article ALGT ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO. $123.70 +1.96 (+1.61%)

In March, the FAA issued a safety alert for airlines and pilots following a series of "concerning" near-miss incidents at American airports in prior months.

The "Aviation Safety Call to Action" referenced six "serious runway incursions" that unfolded up until that point this year, making mention of "an incident at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City involving a taxiing aircraft narrowly avoiding a departing aircraft and a landing aircraft coming within 100 feet of a departing aircraft at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas."

BOEING TO PRODUCE 737 MAX PRODUCTION RATE AS TRAVEL DEMAND INCREASES

"In recent months, a number of notable and high visibility events have occurred in the National Airspace System," the FAA said at the time. "While the overall numbers do not reflect an increase in incidents and occurrences, the potential severity of these events is concerning."

That same month, the FAA launched an investigation of a close call between two planes at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

At around 8:30 a.m. on March 7, Republic Airways Flight 4736 crossed a runway at DCA without clearance. The plane crossed the path of United Airlines Flight 2003, which had just been cleared for takeoff, the FAA said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Before disaster struck, an air traffic controller noticed the situation and immediately canceled the United flight's takeoff clearance.

Fox Business’ Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.