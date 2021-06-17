What to know about F45, the gym backed by Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg's F45 gym is now a publically traded company after listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The class-based, high-intensity, interval training program (HIIT) raised over $300 million after pricing shares between $15-$17.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FXLV F45 TRAINING HLDGS INC 15.98 -1.05 -6.19%

CEO Adam Gilcrest described what sets this gym apart from others.

"What separates us is the innovation. We deliver every single day, we have over 6,000 exercises in our encyclopedia. We think training communities is really the clutch to success" he told FOX Business.

The "F" in F45 stands for functional training, FOX Business previously reported. The program combines full-body strength training exercises like weight lifting and squats with cardio intervals like rowing and biking.

Each workout lasts 45 minutes.

A new location recently opened on the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar and offers a program to help active duty service members transitioning out of the military into civilian roles in the fitness industry.

PELOTON BIKE+ COULD BE VULNERABLE TO HACKERS: REPORT

The F45 Training system was launched in Australia in 2012 and currently has 2,247 franchises sold in 63 countries, according to the prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

PELOTON TARGETS NEW CUSTOMER BASE WITH DISCOUNTED MEMBERSHIPS

AMAZON HALO FITNESS TRACKER MEASURES ‘MOVEMENT HEALTH,’ FLEXIBILITY LIKE A VIRTUAL TRAINER

Though Wahlberg has been known to appear at F45 gyms across the country, his involvement goes beyond the great workouts. In 2019, he reportedly invested $450 million into F45 to have a minority stake in the franchise, FOX Business reported last year.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

At the opening of the F45 gym at MCAS Miramar, Wahlberg explained why he got involved with F45.

"Why did I get involved? Because it’s the best workout on the planet," Wahlberg told KUSI. "It really is. Anybody at any fitness level can do it and whatever your fitness goals are, you’re going to surpass them. And you get results at F45."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

As an investor, Wahlberg also talked about how much the franchise is hoping for veterans to become owners and operators of F45 studios.

"You know how much value it would bring to us to have veterans working with us," Wahlberg told the station. "I mean, they’re the best of the best. The best trained, the most loyal, the hardest workers. And you know, we want to encourage them to be owners of studios, multi-unit operators come work with us and make our program better."

FOX Business’ Jeanette Settembre contributed to this report.