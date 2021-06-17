Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Fitness

What to know about F45, the gym backed by Mark Wahlberg

Wahlberg invested $450M in F45 in 2019

close
F45 Training CEO Adam Gilchrist on his company trading on the New York Stock Exchange and training U.S. soldiers to go into combat. video

F45 Training CEO reflects on trading on NYSE for the first time

F45 Training CEO Adam Gilchrist on his company trading on the New York Stock Exchange and training U.S. soldiers to go into combat.

Mark Wahlberg's F45 gym is now a publically traded company after listing on the New York Stock Exchange. 

The class-based, high-intensity, interval training program (HIIT) raised over $300 million after pricing shares between $15-$17. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
FXLV F45 TRAINING HLDGS INC 15.98 -1.05 -6.19%

CEO Adam Gilcrest described what sets this gym apart from others.

"What separates us is the innovation. We deliver every single day, we have over 6,000 exercises in our encyclopedia. We think training communities is really the clutch to success" he told FOX Business. 

The "F" in F45 stands for functional training, FOX Business previously reported. The program combines full-body strength training exercises like weight lifting and squats with cardio intervals like rowing and biking. 

Each workout lasts 45 minutes.

A new location recently opened on the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar and offers a program to help active duty service members transitioning out of the military into civilian roles in the fitness industry. 

PELOTON BIKE+ COULD BE VULNERABLE TO HACKERS: REPORT

The F45 Training system was launched in Australia in 2012 and currently has 2,247 franchises sold in 63 countries, according to the prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

F45 Training athlete Corey George, Mark Wahlberg and Director of Military Operations at F45 Training Michael Nichols attend the opening of F45 Training at Miramar MCAS in San Diego, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for F45 Training)

PELOTON TARGETS NEW CUSTOMER BASE WITH DISCOUNTED MEMBERSHIPS

F45 is a gym franchise that was founded in 2012 in Australia. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for F45 Training)

AMAZON HALO FITNESS TRACKER MEASURES ‘MOVEMENT HEALTH,’ FLEXIBILITY LIKE A VIRTUAL TRAINER

Though Wahlberg has been known to appear at F45 gyms across the country, his involvement goes beyond the great workouts. In 2019, he reportedly invested $450 million into F45 to have a minority stake in the franchise, FOX Business reported last year. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

At the opening of the F45 gym at MCAS Miramar, Wahlberg explained why he got involved with F45.

Mark Wahlberg is pictured at the opening of F45 Training at Miramar MCAS, the first fitness franchise on a US military base. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for F45 Training)

"Why did I get involved? Because it’s the best workout on the planet," Wahlberg told KUSI. "It really is. Anybody at any fitness level can do it and whatever your fitness goals are, you’re going to surpass them. And you get results at F45."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

As an investor, Wahlberg also talked about how much the franchise is hoping for veterans to become owners and operators of F45 studios. 

"You know how much value it would bring to us to have veterans working with us," Wahlberg told the station. "I mean, they’re the best of the best. The best trained, the most loyal, the hardest workers. And you know, we want to encourage them to be owners of studios, multi-unit operators come work with us and make our program better."

FOX Business’ Jeanette Settembre contributed to this report.