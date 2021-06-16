Peloton Bike+ could be vulnerable to hackers: report

Peloton users could be at risk for hackers.

The connected fitness company’s Bike+ may be potentially vulnerable to hackers who could access the tablet, including its camera, microphone and personal data, cybersecurity company McAfee said in a report released Wednesday.

The security risk is apparently more likely to happen on Bike+ machines in shared public spaces like gyms, communal buildings or hotels because hackers need to insert a USB key containing malicious code that will give them remote access.

This would enable the hacker to control the spin bike remotely and install fake apps disguised to look like Netflix or Spotify to capture user’s private log-in information and even enable the bike’s camera and microphone to spy on whoever is using it, according to the McAfee Advanced Threat Research team.

McAfee said in the report that connected fitness devices like the Peloton Bike+ are just like any other mobile phone or laptop that can connect to the internet.

"As a result, they are susceptible to the same kind of vulnerabilities, and their security should be approached with a similar level of scrutiny," the McAfee report said.

McAfee said the security vulnerability is also present on Peloton Tread, the company’s recently recalled treadmill, though the scope of its research was solely based on its Bike+. The McAfee ATR team suggests users update software from devices often to prevent potential risks.

Peloton last month recalled its Tread+ and Tread treadmills after dozens of user injuries and one child death after the Consumer Product Safety Commission urged consumers to stop using the equipment in a warning issued on April 17.